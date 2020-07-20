Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after vehicle stoned and set alight

Eskom has suspended operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town with immediate effect after one of its vehicles was stoned and set alight.

“We will continue assessing the risk and provide an update when the situation has changed,” Eskom said.

Earlier today Eskom warned the public not to interfere with its technicians amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa.

“It is concerning that we are seeing a growing number of members of the public surrounding Eskom employees while they are busy with their operations,” Eskom said.

The company added that many people are trying to report their faults to technicians without abiding by the lockdown rules or social distancing.

“With this behaviour, Eskom and the public may be exposed to possible COVID-19 infection,” it said.

Eskom explained that technicians have the right to refuse to perform their duties when they feel their safety is compromised.

Eskom vehicle stoned and set alight