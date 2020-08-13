Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding

Eskom has implemented stage 2 load-shedding across South Africa on Thursday 13 August due to increased pressure on the power generation system.

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented nationwide from 08:00 until 22:00, the power utility said.

“Due to the increase in generation unit breakdowns, Eskom regrets to inform the country that it will implement stage 2 load-shedding starting at 08:00 this morning,” Eskom said. “This will continue until 22:00.”

“This load-shedding has been caused by an increase in plant breakdowns during the night and early hours of the morning,” Eskom said.

A delay in the return to service of two power generation units at Duvha and Tutuka and the breakdowns of four units at the Kriel, Tutuka, and Kendal power stations have resulted in the need for load-shedding, the power utility added.

Eskom assured South Africans that it was working hard to restore these units to service, with these outages removing a further 2,000MW of capacity from the national grid.

However, there is a high possibility that load-shedding will be escalated to stage 3 to meet demand during the evening peak, Eskom said.

“This constrained supply situation may persist throughout the weekend,” it said.

Three years ahead

The coming years will see load-shedding become increasingly worse in South Africa, according to research conducted by the CSIR.

Researchers said that South Africans should expect heavy load-shedding to continue for at least two to three years – depending on the key decisions and actions taken by the relevant entities.

According to the updated Energy Availability Factor (EAF) and demand forecast at which the researchers arrived, South Africa should expect over 4,500GWh of load-shedding in 2022, compared to the 1,352GWh the country suffered in 2019.

2019 saw the worst power cuts the country had ever experienced, with the country at one point reaching stage 6 load-shedding.

The updated forecast by the CSIR is drastically different to that which was originally provided in the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s (DMRE’s) Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2019, which expected last year to comprise the peak of load-shedding in the country.

