Eskom stage 2 load-shedding implemented

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 16:00 until 22:00 on Tuesday 18 August 2020.

The power utility added that stage 2 load-shedding would again be implemented from 09:00 until 22:00 on Wednesday 19 August.

This follows shortly after Eskom issued a warning that its power grid was severely constrained and that it was on the brink of load-shedding.

“Due to the severe constraints in the power generation system, Eskom regrets to inform the public that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 22:00,” Eskom said.

“Yesterday, six generators were returned to service at Medupi, Tutuka, Kenal, Majuba, and Grootvlei power stations.”

“The breakdown of four units overnight and this morning at Medupi, Duvha, Majuba, and Lethabo power stations, as well as a delay in the expected return to service of a unit at Medupi has resulted in the power system being constrained,” the power utility said.

Eskom added that any further deterioration in the generation performance could result in the load-shedding level being escalated at short notice.

This is due to Eskom’s “unreliable and volatile” aged generation infrastructure, and this constrained power system is expected to persist for the rest of the week, particularly as the cold front hits, the power utility said.

Unplanned breakdowns stand at more than 11,900MW of capacity, adding to the 4,350MW currently unavailable due to planned maintenance.

“We urge the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist Eskom to reduce the instance of load-shedding and keep the lights on,” Eskom said.

Load-shedding will get much worse

Research conducted by Dr Jarrad Wright and Joanne Calitz of the CSIR shows that load-shedding will continue to get worse over the next few years.

This comprises year-on-year increases to the amount of load-shedding implemented by Eskom until 2022, at which point load-shedding is expected to have tripled in magnitude compared to 2019.

According to the updated Energy Availability Factor (EAF) and demand forecast at which Wright and Calitz arrived, South Africa should expect over 4,500GWh of load-shedding in 2022, compared to the 1,352GWh the country suffered in 2019.

2019 saw the worst power cuts the country had ever experienced, with the country at one point reaching stage 6 load-shedding.