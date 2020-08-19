Eskom stage 2 load-shedding to continue on Thursday

Eskom has announced that stage 2 load-shedding will continue from 09:00 until 22:00 on Thursday 20 August 2020.

This is due to the further failure of three power generation units.

“While Eskom teams have today and yesterday successfully returned three-generation units to service, a further three units tripped, two of which have returned,” Eskom said.

Eskom has been implementing load-shedding since Tuesday 18 August and has warned of a continued risk of rolling blackouts going forward.

“Three generators were returned to service at the Duvha, Tutuka, and Hendrina power stations,” Eskom said.

“A single generation unit at Tutuka has not yet returned to service.”

Unplanned breakdowns stand at more than 12,100MW of capacity, adding to the 4,350MW currently unavailable due to planned maintenance.

“Any further deterioration in the generation performance may, therefore, necessitate the escalation of load-shedding at short notice,” Eskom said.

This is due to Eskom’s “unreliable and volatile” aged generation infrastructure, and this constrained power system is expected to persist for the rest of the week, particularly as the cold front hits, the power utility said.

“We urge the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist Eskom to reduce the instance of load-shedding and keep the lights on,” Eskom said.