Eskom load-shedding to continue throughout the week

Eskom has announced that it will continue to implement stage 4 load-shedding from 08:00 until 22:00 on Thursday 3 September.

The power utility added that load-shedding would persist throughout the week as its teams work to try and restore generation capacity.

“Eskom wishes to confirm that due to the continuing severe generation supply constraints caused by multiple unit breakdowns as well as the additional demand as a result of the cold weather, Stage 4 load-shedding will resume at 08:00 until 22:00 tomorrow,” Eskom said on Wednesday.

“Load-shedding will persist throughout the week as Eskom teams work around the clock to return as many of these generation units as possible.”

Eskom said it would continue to keep South Africans updated on the stage of load-shedding if there were any further developments regarding the power generation system.

“This load-shedding is necessary in order to conserve and replenish emergency reserves while also maintaining the stability of the power system.”

“Eskom urges the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to ease the pressure on the system,” Eskom said.

#POWERALERT 2 Eskom to continue implementing Stage 4 loadshedding from 08:00 until 22:00 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/q7MRXt4fdv — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 2, 2020

Solving debt with high electricity tariffs

Eskom has stated that its ballooning debt can only be kept in check if it increases tariffs, as government bailouts are unsustainable.

The power utility has amassed R488 billion in debt and its finances have continued to deteriorate despite R188 billion in grants and loans being given to it by the government over the past decade.

Eskom has told parliament that it needs to hike electricity prices by 25% to become sustainable.

The power utility’s average price of electricity has increased by a factor of five since 2008, with its debt growing tenfold over the same period.

It also noted that electricity supply is likely to be unreliable and unpredictable for the next 18 months while plants undergo required maintenance.