Load-shedding to continue over the weekend

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 3 load-shedding on Friday 4 September 2020, with load-shedding set to continue over the coming weekend.

Load-shedding will begin at 08:00 and will end at 22:00.

This follows stage 4 load-shedding being implemented on Thursday 3 September.

“Due to the reduced demand and the much-improved weather, Eskom will reduce load-shedding to stage 3 starting at 08:00 until 22:00 tomorrow,” Eskom said.

“In order to replenish the emergency generation reserves, load-shedding will then continue into the weekend.”

“The system remains unreliable and vulnerable, and Eskom will continue to communicate the stage of load-shedding should there be any further developments,” it said.

The power utility’s repair teams have returned a generation unit each at Tutuka, Matla, Majuba, and the Camden power stations to service.

However, two other generation units suffered breakdowns during the period, Eskom said.

“Unplanned breakdowns amount to 11,185MW of capacity, adding to the 5,040MW currently out on planned maintenance.”

Eskom urged South Africans to reduce electricity usage to help the power utility reduce the possibility of load-shedding.

Now read: Eskom in crisis