Eskom changes load-shedding schedule for Tuesday

Eskom has announced that it has changed its load-shedding schedule for Tuesday 8 September.

Load-shedding will subsequently not take place between 08:00 and 16:00 as originally scheduled, with stage 1 load-shedding taking place from 16:00 until 22:00 tonight.

This is due to the return to service of a number of power generation units as of last night, Eskom said.

The power utility stated that it will continue to communicate any changes to the supply situation.

This follows after Eskom announced on Sunday that stage 1 load-shedding would be implemented from 08:00 until 16:00 on Monday and Tuesday.

It said that stage 2 load-shedding would also be implemented from 16:00 until 22:00 on both days.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that Eskom would provide an update on Tuesday evening concerning the load-shedding schedule for the rest of the week.

Eskom denies accusations of dishonesty

Eskom has denied accusations that it is deliberately deceiving the public on the load-shedding stages which it is implementing.

This follows after energy advisor Ted Blom accused Eskom of lying about its load-shedding levels, stating that Eskom has implemented higher load-shedding levels without informing the public.

He argued that this lack of transparency from Eskom is causing confusion among South Africans who may be experiencing load-shedding when they do not expect it.

Eskom denied that the performance figures published by Eskom show it is deliberately deceiving the public on which load-shedding stages it is implementing.

“Ted Blom knows, or ought to know, that in terms of Nersa’s rule NRS 048-9 once Eskom declares Stage 4 load-shedding, it can request any major industrial customer to curtail up to 20% of load,” Mantshantsha said.

He said that this accounted for the excess capacity cited in the power utility’s load-shedding figures.