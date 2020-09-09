Eskom bankrolled the ANC using taxpayer money

Evidence presented at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture (the Zondo commission) points to Eskom using taxpayer money to bankroll the ANC.

The evidence focussed on Eskom allegedly sponsoring an ANC fundraising dinner and related events like the Gupta-linked The New Age (TNA) breakfasts.

The Zondo commission previously heard that former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba put pressure on Eskom to fund TNA breakfasts.

Eskom did indeed sign a multi-million-rand deal with The New Age which included sponsoring multiple TNA breakfasts at R1 million each.

It was, however, not only Eskom’s sponsorship of the controversial TNA breakfasts which were questioned.

State capture commission chairperson Raymond Zondo also delved into Eskom contributing to an ANC fundraising gala dinner.

Zondo questioned former Board Chairperson at Eskom Zola Tsotsi as to why supporting ANC-linked events would make sense for the state-owned-enterprise.

Tsotsi claimed these platforms provided Eskom with an opportunity to expose its business and “express itself” to the ruling party.

However, as the government is Eskom’s only shareholder, the power utility has direct access to the minister and other influential ANC and government officials.

It therefore makes no sense to spend millions to gain access to these people through TNA breakfasts or ANC fundraising dinners.

Tsotsi denied that Eskom contributed funds towards the ANC fundraising gala dinner, but Zondo disputed this claim.

He highlighted that Tsotsi was sitting with the ANC top six at the main table, which is typically reserved for high-paying party supporters.

The SABC further reported that Tsotsi was invited to the dinner because Eskom was one of the main sponsors of the event.

Chair of the Commission Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo questioned why State-Owned Entities (SOE) were sponsoring political party functions like the ANC.

Zondo said it is improbable that the ANC would allow anyone to sit at the main table of a fundraising dinner unless they contribute to raising funds for the party.

“You as Eskom were helping the ANC to raise funds,” said Zondo.

Tsotsi denied this claim, saying “I don’t believe there was any specific benefit to the ANC in this process”.

Zondo then questioned whether Tsotsi and Eskom ever supported other political parties – like the DA, IFP, or UDM – in the same way.

“I don’t know. I have not heard of it,” Tsotsi said.

