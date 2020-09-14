Nersa takes step towards ending load-shedding in South Africa

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has concurred with the ministerial determination for the procurement of 11,813MW of generation infrastructure under the Integrated Resources Plan of 2019 (IRP2019), Eskom announced in a statement.

“Eskom is pleased to note that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has concurred with the ministerial determination for the procurement of 11,813MW of electricity generation infrastructure as issued by the Minister of Mineral Resource and Energy in February 2020,” Eskom said.

“This is part of the power infrastructure to be procured under the Integrated Resources Plan of 2019 (IRP2019) over the years to 2030.”

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said this additional power was a significant step towards ending load-shedding in South Africa.

“Given the current supply constraints, this additional generation capacity is urgently required, and will be an important contribution towards ending load-shedding and ensuring energy security for the country,” he said.

The power utility said it was looking forward to working with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and the IPP Office to bring additional capacity onto the grid as quickly as possible.

It also noted its progress with the procurement of 2,000MW of emergency power, which it said will start being connected to the national grid by December 2021.

“While the 2,000MW emergency procurement is a step in the right direction, Eskom would like to stress the immediate need to urgently accelerate the procurement of at least 3,000MW of further generation capacity to help ease the supply constraints the country is currently going through,” Eskom said.

Eskom said that procuring an extra 5,000MW of additional generation capacity is critical to keeping the lights on and helping to rebuild the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bringing in additional generation capacity will also help take the pressure off Eskom and create space for the maintenance of its ageing power stations while powering a growing economy.”