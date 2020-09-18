What it is like to own a Tesla Powerwall in South Africa – Photos

Tesla recently launched a website for South Africans to directly place orders for its Powerwall 2 backup battery system.

A single Powerwall 2 unit offers an electricity storage capacity of 13.5kWh, and can be connected to draw and store power from both the Eskom grid and a user’s own solar installation.

In the event that a power outage or load-shedding takes place, the Powerwall can supply a household or business with power.

Rubicon Renewables is the official distributor of Powerwalls in South Africa.

It brought the first iteration of the Powerwall to the country back in 2016, which it claimed sold as quickly as local suppliers could get stock.

Following this success, it then launched the Tesla Powerwall 2 in South Africa at the end of 2019.

According to Rubicon sales director Greg Blandford, the company has seen excellent demand for this system as well.

Blandford said “many hundreds” of Powerwall units have been sold in South Africa.

“The Tesla brand has a strong following in South Africa. Elon Musk is one of our own and there is a certain pride South Africans take in Tesla and Elon,” Blandford said.

He explained the Powerwall serves two main benefits for South Africans – energy independence and energy security.

“Load-shedding will continue for a few years to come and coupled with steep increases for power, many South Africans are migrating from the grid towards solar power and energy storage.”

Hands-on experience

MyBroadband spoke to two Tesla Powerwall 2 owners – Richard from Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape and Mike from Howick in KwaZulu-Natal – to hear about their experiences using the system.

Both said they chose the Powerwall as they believed Tesla to be the world leader in battery technologies.

“There are many alternatives out there, but for those of us who do not have much knowledge of electrical matters, the peace of mind of knowing that we were getting the best, tried and tested product outweighed the potential savings of a cheaper, less well-known and possible less reliable product,” Richard said.

“Basically, I wanted a system which I never had to worry about and worked automatically when required,” he added.

Both owners said they would definitely recommend the system to people seeking a backup power solution.

Mike noted after he installed the Powerwall at his home, four other people in the retirement village also purchased the system and since then, all have been “over the moon” with its performance.

Installation and setup

Mike’s Powerwall and PV solar system were installed in March 2020 and was completed after a day and a half’s work.

Richard had his Powerwall installed in July 2020, and opted for the backup-only option with no solar connected, which took a day to complete.

Both owners said the installations were carried out in a professional and effective manner.

The total cost for each installation, including labour, was as follows:

Richard’s setup – R150,000 with single Tesla Powerwall.

with single Tesla Powerwall. Mike’s setup – R269,500 with Tesla Powerwall and 23-panel solar system.

Mike described the appearance of the Powerwall as “neat and tidy”, while Richard said its design makes it fit in well anywhere in the house.

Richard’s Powerwall was installed inside a closet in one of his home’s hallways, while Mike’s was placed in his garage.

Avoiding load-shedding

Both Richard and Mike said they barely notice when load-shedding is implemented.

“I don’t even know when there’s load-shedding. I don’t worry about it – actually I look forward to it,” Mike said.

“The change-over which happens when the power goes off and the battery kicks in is instantaneous and automatic,” Richard noted.

“During lockdown, my wife and I were both working from home and both our children were having their school lessons online,” he explained.

“The Powerwall has meant that we have been able to continue our work and schooling without any interruptions or hassles,” he added.

Richard added the system has not used more than 10% of its capacity when powering their four-bedroom house during any load-shedding period.

Costs versus convenience

“My average consumption was between 530kW and 570kWh per month, but at the moment I am feeding Eskom [with power],” he said.

Mike said he estimated the system cut his monthly bill down by around R700.

Halfway through the month of September, for example, he had consumed 523kWh of electricity, of which only 78kWh was drawn from Eskom’ grid.

However, the primary purpose of his installation is not to save on electricity costs.

“We didn’t install it to pay for itself, it’s for the convenience that we can carry on with our lives as normal,” he noted.

Richard explained that the system provides further peace of mind for home security.

“Feeling secure at night as you can have inside and outside lights on as well as knowing your alarm is unaffected give you peace of mind,” he said.

Drawbacks

Mike said it was important to manage the system while it is feeding power to the home, particularly with regards to appliances which consume loads of electricity.

“When the geysers are on, I don’t put appliances like the stove, kettles, and air conditioner on. When the geysers are off, I can put everything else on,” he explained.

Similarly, Richard said his home’s geyser and stove are not connected to his Powerwall.

All the other appliances are connected, although they do not use the washing machine, tumble dryer, or dishwasher while the system is providing power.

Below are images of Richard and Mike’s Powerwall installations.

Richard’s Powerwall installation

Mike’s Powerwall installation