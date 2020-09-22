Eskom confirms R1.2-million payment linked to ANC election manifesto

Eskom has confirmed it made a payment of R1.2 million plus VAT in sponsorship of a live broadcast for The New Age Business Briefing of the ANC’s 2014 election manifesto.

This followed questions by MyBroadband as to whether money from Eskom went directly to bankrolling the ANC.

Earlier this month, evidence presented at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture (the Zondo commission) pointed to Eskom using taxpayer money to bankroll the ANC.

Eskom allegedly sponsored an ANC fundraising dinner and related events like the Gupta-linked The New Age (TNA) breakfasts.

The Zondo commission previously heard that former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba put pressure on Eskom to fund TNA breakfasts.

It is common knowledge that Eskom and other state-owned enterprises sponsored TNA breakfasts at around R1 million per event.

An issue related to the TNA breakfasts which the Zondo commission explored is whether Eskom money flowed to the ANC.

It was alleged that Eskom supported ANC-linked events but did not do the same for other political parties.

If Eskom money was used to bankroll the ANC it would be irregular and would warrant further investigation.

Former Eskom Board Chairperson Zola Tsotsi confirmed that he attended an ANC fundraising gala dinner and sat at the main table with the ANC’s top six, two Gupta brothers, and the chairperson of the SABC.

Tsotsi denied that he or Eskom helped the ANC to raise funds. “I don’t believe there was any specific benefit to the ANC in this process,” he said.

Instead, Tsotsi claimed this dinner and the TNA breakfasts provided Eskom with an opportunity to expose its business and “express itself” to the ruling party.

Chair of the Commission Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo disputed Tsotsi’s claims, saying “you as Eskom were helping the ANC to raise funds”.

To get clarity on the issue, MyBroadband asked Eskom whether money from the power utility was used to fund the ANC.

Eskom investigated the matter and found a payment of R1.2 million plus VAT in sponsorship of a live broadcast for The New Age Business Briefing of the ANC’s 2014 election manifesto.

This payment was made through Eskom’s Mpumalanga Operating Unit.

“The briefing held at the Emnotweni Casino in Nelspruit was led by former president Jacob Zuma and was broadcast live on SABC 2 on 13 January 2014,” Eskom said.

This confirms that Eskom contributed funds towards an ANC-linked event as suggested by Zondo.

Now read: Eskom bankrolled the ANC using taxpayer money