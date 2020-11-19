Tribute to South African plug standard champion Gianfranco Campetti

The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) had extended its condolences to the Campetti family and the electrotechnical industry on the loss of one its technical experts, Gianfranco Campetti.

Gianfranco Campetti passed away in the early hours of 15 November 2020, losing his fight against lymphatic cancer.

Campetti had 50 years of collective experience in electrical switchgear and tooling. At the time of his passing, he was the Mirror Committee Chair for Technical Sub-committees SC67B and C – Electricity Distribution systems and components – low voltage switchgear and electrical accessories.

“He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his colleagues at the SABS,” the organisation said.

Earlier this year, Campetti took part in a media event with the SABS to go over South Africa’s new plug and socket standard in detail, and answer various technical and consumer-focused questions.

With his deep knowledge of the field, he helped provide the historical context dating back to 1986 in which South Africa decided to embark on its journey to change from its large triangular plugs and sockets to the new compact three-pin ZA Plug.

In his last media engagement, Campetti tempered the hype around South Africa’s new plug and socket standard by saying that no-one has to run out and switch out the existing wall outlets in their homes.

“Millions of accessories are fitted with these [old] big plugs. There is no point in cutting them off, putting on a new plug, and maybe running the risk of connecting the wires incorrectly,” said Campetti.

Campetti’s selfless work on South Africa’s standards and his tremendous electrotechnical expertise will be missed.