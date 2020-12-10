Load-shedding warning for South Africa

Eskom has warned that there is a high probability of load-shedding on Thursday night should it lose any further capacity.
The power producer urged the public to reduce electricity usage to help it to get through the evening peak as the power system is severely constrained.
It said the capacity shortage has been caused by the loss of multiple generation units and high load losses.
The losses are in addition to generation units that are already placed in planned maintenance, Eskom said.
It currently has 7,532MW on planned maintenance, while another 10,853MW of capacity is out on unplanned maintenance.
“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible,” it said.
“We urge the people of South Africa to continue using electricity sparingly in order to assist Eskom to reduce the risk of load shedding.”
Eskom statement
Eskom urges the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the system is severely constrained, with a high probability of loadshedding@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/BMArYD2cu3
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 10, 2020
