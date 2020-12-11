Eskom stage 2 load-shedding on Saturday and Sunday

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 06:00 until 23:00 on Saturday 12 December and Sunday 13 December 2020.

Eskom said that this load-shedding is being implemented in order to replenish the emergency generation reserves for the coming week.

“Eskom regrets to have to announce the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding starting at 06:00 tomorrow morning,” the power utility said.

“This will continue until 23:00. Load-shedding will be repeated on Sunday as the system is severely constrained.”

“Eskom also needs to implement load-shedding in order to replenish the depleted emergency generation reserves for the coming week,” it said.

Eskom said that it has had a large number of unforeseen breakdowns as it has expanded its maintenance programme over the lower-demand summer period.

“As Eskom ramps up its planned maintenance during the lower demand summer period, as previously committed, it has a large number of unforeseen breakdowns from the ageing, unreliable plant over the past few days,” Eskom said.

The power utility currently has 7,425MW on planned maintenance, while another 10,208MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance.

“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible,” Eskom said.

Eskom requested that the public uses electricity sparingly to help it minimise the impact of rolling blackouts.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience during this difficult period,” Eskom said.

“We will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system.”

