Eskom cancels Sunday load-shedding

Eskom has announced that there will be no load-shedding today, Sunday 13 December, as it has been able to recover sufficient capacity.

The national power supplier had previously announced it would implement stage 2 load-shedding from 06:00 until 23:00 on both Saturday 12 December and Sunday 13 December 2020.

“No loadshedding will be implemented today as the emergency generation reserves have sufficiently recovered,” said Eskom in a tweet.

“Eskom thanks the people of South Africa for support during loadshedding.”

It said that while it had been able to avoid load-shedding today, it is still important that South Africans use electricity sparingly.

“Eskom urges the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the power system is still severely constrained,” said Eskom.

“We will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system.”

Eskom noted that it currently has 8,229MW unavailable due to planned maintenance, while a further 10,661MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance.

“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as possible,” said Eskom.

Top Eskom executive got free electricity for 14 years

A report by the Sunday Times claims that a top Eskom executive has been using an illegally-connected electricity meter at his Fourways home since 2006, and has therefore been using free electricity ever since.

Eskom acting group executive of legal and compliance Bartlett Hewu, who is currently suspended, has reportedly accrued an electricity bill of nearly R250,000, and Eskom has charged this to him in arrears.

“The employee in question, an acting executive, has been placed on suspension with immediate effect while investigations continue,” Eskom said.