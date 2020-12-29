Stage 2 load-shedding tonight

Eskom has announced that it will be implementing Stage 2 load-shedding from 22:00 tonight, 29 December, until 5:00 tomorrow morning.

This will be repeated on the following night – Wednesday 30 December – and is an attempt by Eskom to prepare for the higher demand expected in January.

“The loadshedding is necessary to preserve emergency generation reserves in preparation for higher demand expected during January as economic activity resumes,” said Eskom.

“During this period Eskom will continue to pursue increased reliability maintenance as planned and previously communicated.”

The national energy provider noted that it currently has 9,745MW unavailable due to planned maintenance, with a further 11,346MW capacity unavailable due to unplanned maintenance.

“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible,” said Eskom.

“Eskom will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system.”

The national energy provider asked that South Africans use electricity sparingly so that the impact of load-shedding is limited.