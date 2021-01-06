Eskom stage 2 load-shedding implemented

Eskom has announced that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented on Wednesday 6 January 2021.

The power utility said that load-shedding will be implemented between 22:00 and 05:00 both tonight and tomorrow night.

“Eskom would like to inform the public that Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented between 22:00 and 05:00 tonight and on Thursday night,” Eskom said in a statement.

“The load-shedding is necessary in order to recover and preserve the emergency generation reserves that have been utilised to support the system during the week following the earlier-than-planned shutdown of Koeberg Unit 1 and other units whose return to service has been delayed.”

Eskom said it currently has 6,672MW on planned maintenance and another 12,073MW of capacity remains unavailable due to unplanned maintenance.

The power utility said its teams are working around the clock to return as many of the affected units to service as soon as possible.

Eskom urged the public to reduce electricity consumption to help it minimise load-shedding.

“The system remains vulnerable and unpredictable,” Eskom said.

“As previously communicated, Eskom continues to implement reliability maintenance during this period, and thus the system will continue to be constrained and the risk of load-shedding remains elevated,” Eskom said.

“At the moment the equivalent of two large power stations is out for planned maintenance, adding pressure to the system,” Eskom added.

Eskom said it would continue to update the public on the state of the national power grid.