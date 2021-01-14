Eskom stage 2 load-shedding until Sunday

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load-shedding on Thursday 14 January 2020.

Load-shedding will begin at 12:00 today and will proceed throughout the weekend, ending at 23:00 on Sunday 17 January.

“Eskom would like to inform the public that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented starting at 12:00 this afternoon through to Sunday night,” Eskom said in a statement.

“This load-shedding is due to the loss of generation capacity overnight.”

Two generation units at the Kusile power station have tripped due to the failure of the main coal feed conveyor belts supplying coal to the units.

“In addition, a unit each at the Kriel and Duvha stations tripped due to unforeseen breakdowns,” Eskom said.

“We presently have four generation nits whose return to service from planned maintenance has been delayed.”

Eskom said it currently has 5,358MW on planned maintenance and another 14,748MW of capacity remains unavailable due to unplanned maintenance, breakdowns, and the outage delays mentioned above.

The power utility said its teams are working around the clock to return as many of the affected units to service as soon as possible.

Eskom urged the public to reduce electricity consumption to help it minimise load-shedding.

The power utility said it would continue to update the public on the state of the national power grid.

