How Vumacam fights crime during load-shedding

Vumacam has begun installing solar panels on its street camera poles across the country to combat load-shedding and unexpected power outages.

Vumacam’s security cameras are installed on street poles across Gauteng and rapidly increasing their footprint.

These fibre-connected cameras monitor streets across the province aid significantly in improving security and preventing crime.

However, the increased prevalence of rolling blackouts as part of Eskom’s load-shedding practice to reduce strain on the national power grid has required Vumacam to install backup power for these camera installations.

Subsequently, many Johannesburg residents have noticed that the Vumacam poles in their areas now sport solar panels installed on the top.

MyBroadband asked the company about these installations, and it confirmed that it these are installed for their environmental effect as well as to mitigate the effects of load-shedding.

It also confirmed that the poles do have battery backups, which means that even if they do not have a solar panel installed, they can continue to function during power outages.

Backup power and anti-theft mechanisms

Vumacam told MyBroadband that ss grid power is the most reliable form of power, it is its first preference.

“However, it is important to always look to alternative energy options where possible,” Vumacam said.

“Not only as a greener option, but also to mitigate various issues such as power outages, which, in South Africa is a reality, and to assist the growth of our network where grid power may not be feasible.”

Solar panels are also useful in areas where obtaining grid power access may prove difficult, making it the most efficient alternative option.

“Solar panels do ensure more stability in the case of load shedding,” Vumacam said. “Poles with a hybrid of both grid and solar power access are obviously the most reliably powered.”

“As solar and power backup equipment is prone to theft, all our poles are equipped with formidable anti-theft mechanisms and armed response alerts.”

Solar panel rollout

Vumacam said solar panel infrastructure was only being installed in certain areas for now, based on necessity.

“Poles powered by solar are rolled out based on need and demand,” Vumacam said.

“As we are dealing with a very high demand for infrastructure and cameras at the moment, efficient rollouts using solar power are critical in meeting crime-prevention demands.”

“We are currently rolling out our public space network across Gauteng but with a vision to moving out to other metropolitans in other provinces,” it said.

Vumacam’s infrastructure rollout has been greatly accelerated through an expanded partnership with Fidelity, which will see it installing security cameras throughout Gauteng.

This is part of a contracted solution to residential communities and commercial customers – including businesses, smallholdings, estates and shopping malls.

Vumacam solar panels

Images of the new solar infrastructure installed on Vumacam poles are shown below.