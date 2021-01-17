Bad load-shedding news from Eskom

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be reduced to stage 1 between 23:00 tonight and 05:00 tomorrow, after which stage 2 will be implemented again.

On Thursday Eskom said it would implement stage 2 load-shedding until Sunday night due to the loss of generation capacity. This has now changed.

Eskom explained that the additional load-shedding was necessitated because the return to service of some generation units has been delayed.

The power utility also needed to manage the emergency generation reserves and identified risks to the power systems.

“The system remains constrained and vulnerable, and we will give a further update on the power situation tomorrow,” Eskom said.

Eskom said the return to service of two generation units at the Kusile power station that were not available last week has been delayed due to difficulties in restarting the units, which are now expected to return to service tomorrow.

“Over the past 24 hours, Eskom teams were able return a generation unit each at the Kriel, Grootvlei and Duvha power stations to service,” it said.

“Despite stringent measures to manage the impact of the second wave of the pandemic on the operations, we are experiencing some impact on operations, including suppliers.”

“At the Medupi power station, we have had 48 positive cases out of a pool of 75 contractors, which has negatively affected our ability to execute work as planned.”

Eskom currently has 6,384MW on planned maintenance, while another 13,181MW is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance, breakdowns, and the outages mentioned above.

Eskom urged South Africans to reduce electricity consumption to help it to minimize load-shedding.