Eskom reduces load-shedding to 2 hours in Gauteng

Eskom has announced that it will reduce load-shedding to two-hour blackouts in parts of Gauteng and North West province.

In most areas around the country, load-shedding is usually broken up into smaller blocks of around two hours each to reduce the maximum extended downtime caused by the rolling blackouts.

In Johannesburg, however, consumers often experience four-and-a-half-hour blocks of load-shedding at a time – even under stage 2.

In a statement on Monday 18 January, Eskom said that this change has been implemented to mitigate the effect of existing four-hour continuous outages in these areas.

This change will take effect from Tuesday 19 January.

“Eskom in Gauteng and some parts of the North West Operating Unit (OU) will from Tuesday 19 January 2020, implement load-shedding for two hours in all its areas of supply,” Eskom said.

“The move from four to two hours of load-shedding is aimed at addressing the unintended consequences that come with the longer supply interruptions, particularly during the resurgence of COVID-19.”

“Electricity users are advised to always check with their supplier should load-shedding exceed the two hours.”

Affected areas

Eskom said the following areas will be affected as it revises its load-shedding schedule:

Eskom Gauteng areas:

Joburg Zone: Cosmo City, Diepsloot, Ivory Park, Midrand, Randburg, Sandton, and Soweto.

Vaal Zone: Orange Farm, Sebokeng, and Sharpeville.

Gauteng local municipality areas:

Merafong

Mogale City

Randfontein

Eskom North West OU areas:

Klerksdorp, Mmabatho, and Vryburg.

Eskom said that is has engaged with the affected municipalities regarding these changes.

“In addition, the power utility will also effect the same changes where it is implementing load-shedding to the municipalities’ direct customers,” it said.

The revised load-shedding schedules will be available on Eskom’s website and those of the respective municipalities.

City Power schedule unchanged

City Power, which supplies electricity to much of Johannesburg’s central areas has issued a statement confirming that its load-shedding schedule remains unchanged.

“City Power would like to notify its customers across the City of Johannesburg that our load-shedding schedule has not changed,” it said.

“Should there be any changes or plans to move to a new schedule and times, we will communicate with customers first.”

Eskom previously said it was working with City Power to reduce the length of its load-shedding events from four-and-a-half hours to two hours, although it is currently uncertain if and when this will occur.

City Power did not respond to queries regarding why it implements four-and-a-half-hour load-shedding events instead of the two-hour blackouts prescribed by Eskom.