Eskom to suspend load-shedding on Monday night

Eskom has announced load-shedding will be suspended at on Monday night after improvements in its generation capacity due to the return of certain generation units to service.

“Over the past 24 hours Eskom teams have successfully returned two generation each at Kusile, Kriel, and one at Tutuka Power Station to service,” the utility stated.

“Another two generation units are expected to return to service tomorrow while emergency generation reserves have also adequately recovered,” it added.

Stage 2 load-shedding will be suspended at 23:00 on Monday night.

Eskom thanked South Africans for their patience and understanding during the load-shedding, but requested the public to continue using electricity sparingly as it stated the system is vulnerable and unpredictable.

“As Eskom has regularly stated, the risk of load-shedding remains elevated while we conduct increased reliability maintenance,” the utility said.

Stage 8 load-shedding a possibility

Power and mining expert Ted Blom earlier on Monday said he believes that Stage 8 load-shedding is a possibility in 2021 given Eskom’s outlook for the next three months in its latest system status report.

Blom said that Eskom is capable of handling about 11,000MW of shortages before having to implement load-shedding, but the report showed a near-consistent unavailability of 20,000MW or more when taking both planned maintenance work and unplanned outages into account.

This would mean that the deficit over the next three months would hover around 9,000MW.

“Therefore I feel quite comfortable saying that I will not be surprised that between now and the end of winter we will experience Stage 6 load-shedding, pretty much for certain, and even Stage 8 or above is a possibility.”

He added that Eskom’s forecast indicated that 2021 is going to be the worst year of load-shedding on record.

“The outlook on Eskom’s own data is worse than last year. If it materialises it will be the worst in the history of Eskom,” Blom said.

