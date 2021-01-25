Big price cut for Tesla Powerwall in South Africa

South Africans looking for a reliable load-shedding solution will be pleased to know that the price of a Tesla Powerwall setup has decreased substantially since last year.

Powerwall is a home battery system that stores excess energy for use when you need it, provides backup power to your home during grid outages, and keeps your appliances running in your home at night for solar power setups.

When the Tesla Powerwall was first offered through the official Tesla website in September 2020, it was priced at R166,800 for the Powerwall and supporting hardware.

The total cost for these components has since been reduced to R148,500 as of 25 January 2021 – a significant price drop of R18,300.

The Powerwall price at launch compared with its current listed price on the Tesla website is shown below.

Tesla Powerwall pricing September 2020 January 2021 Difference Powerwall R143,300 R127,500 -R15,800 Supporting hardware R23,500 R21,000 -R2,500 Total R166,800 R148,550 -R18,300

Price volatility and exchange rate

Rubicon Renewables, the official distributor of Tesla Powerwall products in South Africa, said this price drop was primarily due to the strengthening of the rand against the US dollar over the last few months.

Rubicon sales director Greg Blandford noted, however, that pricing for these installations is relatively volatile and determined on a quarterly basis.

“The primary reason for the decrease was the improvement in the ZAR/USD exchange rate, which had a positive effect for Q4 2020 Powerwall pricing,” Blandford said.

“We aim to have the Powerwall pricing as competitive and affordable for the South African market. However, currency volatility has been the biggest challenge to date.”

New pricing is expected to be published this week, which will be valid for inbound Powerwalls until end March 2021.

Growing demand

Demand for Tesla Powerwall products in South Africa is continuing to grow and spikes significantly during load-shedding.

Blandford noted that demand for Powerwalls exceeds supply, as is the case with most Tesla products.

“Demand for Powerwall has been constant and consistent, but load-shedding does cause a spike in demand,” he said.

“The Powerwall is in huge demand globally and we can see the same trend in South Africa, with clients opting to invest in the Powerwall as it is simply the best energy storage product and technology available in our market.”

“As with many other Tesla products, demand often outstrips supply, the Tesla Powerwall is no different.”

He also pointed to the launch of the official Tesla Powerwall website and purchasing interface late last year as a driver for demand of the product locally.

“We encourage prospective clients to use the Tesla website to place their order or enquiry,” Blandford said.

South Africans interested in buying a Tesla Powerwall can place a reservation through the official website.

