South African companies buy Tesla Powerwalls for employees working from home

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the return of load-shedding in South Africa, companies are buying Tesla Powerwalls for employees to enable them to work from home without interruption.

A Tesla Powerwall is a self-contained battery and inverter system that can keep crucial appliances and other electrical devices powered in the event of a power outage or rolling blackouts implemented by Eskom.

Rubicon Renewables is the official distributor of the Tesla Powerwall in South Africa, and it has noted a significant uptake in these products from clients that require employees to work from home without interruption due to load-shedding.

Rubicon sales director Greg Blandford told MyBroadband that they have seen growing demand since the launch of Powerwall products in South Africa and expect this to continue through 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have seen a consistent ramp-up since launch in South Africa and will see demand grow through 2021 irrespective of load-shedding,” he said.

Removing load-shedding disruptions

Blandford said that many local companies face the risk of disruption due to load-shedding now that their employees are working from home.

As a result, they have turned to Tesla Powerwall products to ensure their employees remain connected and productive, even when the power goes out.

The same is true for individual consumers, who rely on Powerwall products to keep working regardless of Eskom’s load-shedding schedule.

“COVID-19 has created new ways of doing business,” Blandford said. “Many companies have allowed employees to work from home, the only risk to business interruption being load-shedding.”

“Clients have realised the need for energy security in the case of working from home and hence trust brands such as Tesla to supply them with their energy needs.”

“It has taken some time for consumers to realise that Eskom’s woes are here to stay and the combination of load-shedding and COVID-19 has caused consumers to take control of their own power needs,” he said.

He added that the Tesla Powerwall is in huge demand around the world and in South Africa, with their clients opting to invest in the Powerwall as it is the best energy storage product and technology available in the local market.

Getting a Powerwall

South Africans interested in purchasing a Tesla Powerwall system for their home can reserve an installation through the official Tesla website.

The price of a Tesla Powerwall system is dependent on the rand’s exchange rate to the US dollar and can be relatively volatile.

At the time of writing, a Tesla Powerwall system is priced at R148,500.

This includes a single Powerwall for R127,500 and R21,000-worth of supporting hardware. This excludes installation costs, which will vary depending on the consumer’s needs.

To reserve a Powerwall system with anywhere between one and 10 Powerwall devices, South Africans can visit the Tesla website.

