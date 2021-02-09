Suspended Eskom managers back at work in top positions

The Tutuka and Kendal power station managers who were suspended in September 2020 because of “serious issues of apathetic behaviour” are back at Eskom in top positions.

The two managers – Kendal GM Yangaphe Ngcashi and Tutuka GM Marcus Nemadodzi – were “summarily suspended” following stage 4 load-shedding in September 2020.

Eskom said while its ageing generation fleet was susceptible to unpredictable breakdowns, the situation was exacerbated by “serious issues of apathetic behaviour by some management staff”.

The Eskom board come out in strong support of CEO André de Ruyter’s decision to suspend Ngcashi and Nemadodzi pending disciplinary inquiries.

The message which Eskom tried to send to management staff was that poor performance will have serious consequences.

“Engagements have been held with other power station managers to ensure the previous culture of weak consequence management will no longer be tolerated at Eskom,” it said.

Less than five months after the suspensions the two managers have been re-appointed at top positions at Eskom power stations.

Nemadodzi has been appointed as GM at the Komati power station while Ngcashi is once again the GM at the Kendal power station.

Eskom’s acting group executive for generation informed staff of the following power station general manager (GM) appointments effective 1 February 2021.

Yangaphe (Solly) Ngcashi moves from Komati Power Station to Kendal Power Station.

Marcus Nemadodzi moves from Tutuka Power Station to Komati Power Station.

Maserati Lesolang moves from Hendrina Power Station to Matla Power Station.

Tshepiso Temo moves from Matla Power Station to Grootvlei Power Station.

Lourence Chauke appointed General Manager at Duvha Power Station.

Obakeng Mabotja appointed General Manager at Matimba Power Station.

Sello Mametja appointed General Manager at Tutuka Power Station.

Morongwe Raphasha appointed General Manager at Kriel Power Station.

Lukhanyo Ndube appointed General Manager at Hendrina Power Station.

Bonga Mashazi appointed General Manager at Camden Power Station.

Netwerk24 reported that the management teams at the Tutuka and Kendal power stations have been strengthened to avoid a repeat of what happened in September last year.

This includes the appointment of operations managers, engineering managers, and managers to limit breakdowns and interruptions.

MyBroadband asked Eskom why the suspended managers were given GM position at power stations again, but the company did not respond by the time of publication.