Eskom stage 3 load-shedding implemented

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 3 load-shedding from 13:00 on Wednesday 10 February 2021.

Load-shedding will continue until 06:00 on Thursday 11 February, with the power utility stating that rolling blackouts are necessary to restore depleted emergency generation reserves.

“Eskom regrets to inform the public that stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 13:00 this afternoon until 06:00 tomorrow morning,” Eskom said.

“This load-shedding is necessary as the power generation system is still severely constrained due to high generation unit breakdowns during the past three days, as well as the need to preserve and replenish the emergency generation reserves.”

Eskom added that there is a high probability of load-shedding continuing on Thursday as the power generation system’s outlook is unpredictable.

“This morning a generation unit each at the Lethabo, Kendal, and Duvha power stations were taken offline for repairs, adding to the high number of breakdowns and units that failed to return to service as planned,” Eskom said.

The power utility currently has 4,858MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,521MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays.

“As previously communicated, Eskom continues to implement reliability maintenance during this period, and as such, the system will continue to be constrained, with the risk of load-shedding remaining elevated.”

The power utility requested South Africans to use electricity sparingly as the system remains unpredictable and vulnerable.

“We will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system,” Eskom said.