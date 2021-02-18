Hisense spends R20 million on solar power to take South African factory off-grid

Hisense has announced that it will invest R20 million in solar electricity generation for its factory in the Western Cape.

“Hisense is pleased to announce a major investment in green energy and South Africa,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“The tech company, which has already made extensive investments in local manufacturing capabilities at their state-of-the-art factory in Atlantis, Western Cape, plans to invest R20 million in solar energy facilities for this plant.”

It said that this investment will help relieve the pressure on the Eskom grid while greatly reducing the carbon footprint of the plant in line with Hisense’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing.

The solar energy solution will be implemented over the next five years.

Once the implementation of this solar energy solution is completed, the factory will be completely off-grid and able to solely meet its own energy needs, Hisense said.

The project will comprise the installation of more than 2,500 solar panels and will deliver annual energy production of over 1.9 million kWh.

“Ensuring a guaranteed and reliable energy supply is crucial to the long-term sustainability of the plant, and will ensure job security for all staff, and no loss in productivity due to load-shedding and power outages,” said Hisense South Africa marketing director Patrick Hu.

“We look forward to the process, and a bright future with our new solar-powered factory.”

Now read: How many South Africans get free electricity from Eskom