Eskom stage 2 load-shedding for the rest of the week

Eskom has announced that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 17:00 this afternoon, Wednesday 10 March 2021.

Load-shedding will last until 23:00 on Friday night and may continue over the weekend, the power utility said.

“Regrettably, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented at 17:00 this afternoon until 23:00 Friday night as the generation capacity is severely constrained,” Eskom said.

“There is a probability that load-shedding may be implemented at short notice should any further breakdowns occur before then.”

This load-shedding is attributed to continued poor performance at the Kusile, Duvha, and Tutuka power stations, as well as delays in returning some other units to service and continued breakdowns over the past week.

Eskom said it has had to extensively use its emergency generation reserves and these have been rapidly depleted.

“This period of load-shedding will be used to replenish the emergency generation reserves,” Eskom said.

The power utility currently has 6,212MW on planned maintenance and another 11,217MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays.

More load-shedding expected for the weekend

“There is a high probability that load-shedding may continue to be implemented throughout the weekend, depending on plants returning to service from planned maintenance, as well as the levels of the emergency generation reserves,” Eskom said.

The power utility stated it will continue to assess and communicate promptly as the situation changes.