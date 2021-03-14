Eskom stage 2 load-shedding to continue until Wednesday

Eskom has announced that stage 2 load-shedding will continue next week due to further breakdowns at five more power stations.

Load-shedding will continue nationwide until 05:00 on Wednesday 17 March.

“Eskom regrets to inform the public that the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding will continue until 05:00 on Wednesday as the generation capacity is still severely constrained,” Eskom said.

“Over the past two days, Eskom teams successfully returned a generation each at the Matimba and Medupi power stations,” the power utility said.

“However, during the weekend we have suffered further breakdowns at five power station, putting further strain on the generation capacity.”

Eskom said that additional breakdowns occurred at the Tutuka, Majuba, Kusile, Matimba, and Duvha power stations, which added to the constraints caused by previous breakdowns at the Kriel and Kendal power stations.

The power utility also said that there have been delays in restoring units to service at the Hendrina and Duvha power stations.

Eskom working hard to fix breakdowns

Eskom currently has 6,545MW on planned maintenance with another 12,915MW of capacity being unavailable due to breakdowns and delays in restoring them.

“Eskom is working hard to return the units back to service,” it said, adding that it will continue to assess the situation and communicate promptly as the situation changes.

“As previously communicated, Eskom continues to implement reliability maintenance during this period, and as such, the system will continue to be constrained, with the possibility of load-shedding remaining elevated.”

“Eskom requests the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable, and we will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system,” the power utility added.

Now read: Eskom clashes with Treasury over plan to hike coal prices