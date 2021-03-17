Eskom moves back to Stage 2 load-shedding until Saturday

Eskom has announced it will move back to Stage 2 load-shedding from Wednesday evening until Saturday.

“Eskom regrets to inform the public that due to further loss of generation capacity, load-shedding will increase to Stage 2 from 21:00 tonight and will continue until 05:00 on Saturday,” the utility stated.

“The escalation of the stage of load-shedding is required to safeguard the power system after further loss of generating capacity at Medupi, Arnot, Duvha, and Kendal power stations,” Eskom said.

This follows Eskom on Wednesday reducing load-shedding from Stage 2 to Stage 1.

“The contributing factors for the losses are boiler tube leaks and units tripping, as well as the delay in the return to service of a single unit at the Kendal power station,” Eskom said.

Eskom said it was unable to meet the full demand as it had around 19,000MW of capacity unavailable as of Wednesday evening.

“We currently have 6,025MW on planned maintenance, while another 12,960MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays,” the utility said.

“Eskom is working to return the units back to service as soon as possible,” it stated.

Increased demand

The utility added that higher than anticipated demand was partially to blame for the increase in load-shedding intensity.

“In addition to Eskom’s inability to supply the full demand, we have seen an increase in demand, which has put a further strain on the emergency generation reserves today,” it stated.

“Eskom would like to apologise for the inconvenience and uncertainty caused and requests the pbulic to continue using electricity sparingly. The system remains vulnerable and unpredictable,” Eskom said.