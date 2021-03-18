South Africa to get 3 powerships to solve load-shedding problems

Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe has announced preferred bidders for the government’s emergency risk mitigation IPP programme.

The Risk Mitigation IPP Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP) was released to the market in August 2020.

The aim was to alleviate the electricity supply constraints and to reduce the extensive utilisation of diesel-based peaking electrical generators in the medium-to-long term.

Mantashe said the evaluation process has resulted in the selection of preferred bids totaling 1,845 MW.

Technologies included in the government’s emergency power procurement programme include 3 liquid natural gas powerships, and combinations of solar PV, wind, and batteries.

The winning bidders announced by Mantashe are:

ACWA Power Project DAO

Mulilo Total Coega

Mulilo Total Hydra Storage

Oya Energy Hybrid Facility

Umoyilanga Energy

Karpowership SA

Karpowership SA was the biggest winner with successful bids for its Coega, Richards Bay, and Saldanha projects.

Karpowership will anchor its liquid natural gas powerships at the three coastal towns to provide ship-to-shore electricity.

Karpowership South Africa is a subsidiary of Karadeniz Holding and is a registered company with local BEE partners and registered offices in South Africa.

Karpowership South Africa spokesperson Patrick O’Driscall previously said they can supply enough electricity to stop most load-shedding – and do it at a lower cost than Eskom.

O’Driscall explained that they purchase second-hand cargo carrier ships and convert them into floating power ships.

When a country is in need of additional electricity – like South Africa – they sail these powerships to the area and park them at a suitable location.

The power is generated on the ship which has a grid substation which evacuates the power at the allocated voltage.

A power line is then taken from the ship to a transmission tower and the transmission towers are integrated into the grid.

Karadeniz powerships

Powerships are constructed with special technology which can operate both on liquid fuels (HFO/RFO) as well as natural gas.

With high efficiency and availability, powerships can provide uninterrupted electricity at various high voltage levels.

Operation and maintenance of the powerships are also provided for by the Karadeniz Energy Group.

The photos below show examples of the Karadeniz powerships.