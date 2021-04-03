Powerships for South Africa – what to expect

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has appointed Karpowership SA as a preferred bidder for power projects in the ports of Coega, Saldanha, and Richards Bay.

Karpowership SA is a subsidiary of Karadeniz Holding, a Turkish energy company which owns and operates power plants and powerships.

Karpowership SA will provide power to the national electricity grid under the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP).

The bid offers electricity generation supported by a thermal energy solution using Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

“Our powerships, which are self-contained floating power stations that operate on regasified LNG, together with specialized floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) for the LNG, are constructed and immediately available for deployment in South Africa,” Karpowership SA said.

It is envisaged that Powerships will help to stop load shedding during peak periods and when unplanned breakdowns occur at other power plants.

Karpowership SA has committed that at least 65% of its workforce will be South African and employed from local communities.

“Our economic development plan is weighted towards long-term jobs, skills development, and economic upliftment in local communities at each of the three ports where powerships will be stationed,” the company said.

It added that it will maintain all local and international environmental codes and practices to preserve, protect and enhance South Africa’s oceans, ports, and sensitive environmental areas.

To find out more about this project, energy expert Chris Yelland interviewed Department of Mineral Resources and Energy Deputy Director General, Jacob Mbele, and IPP Office Acting Chief Operating Officer, Maduna Ngobeni.

This interview explored the rationale, outcomes and some of the details around the recently announced Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement programme.

Government has been adamant that power projects should contribute to local manufacturing, localisation and jobs. 1220 MW of the 1845 MW of the RMIPPP programme to date (i.e. about two thirds) is from a single company, Karpowership. Where are these powerships manufactured and constructed? What is the local content of this major portion of the RMIPPP programme? Are these powerships and floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) simply rented from foreign owners?

Maduna Ngobeni: We do not have information at our disposal as to where the powerships and FSRUs are manufactured. Indeed, we don’t actually consider where they are manufactured. What we look at is the local content. In terms of the law, a ship is an item designated by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) for local manufacture in South Africa. However, the DTIC has considered whether the powerships and FSRUs can be manufactured here, and has granted them exemption from compliance with South Africa’s local content requirements. Furthermore, the powerships and FSRUs that form part of the Karpowership bid are leased, and such lease costs are not considered in calculating local content – we look at other elements that can be done locally, and we use these to calculate the local content. So, based on what can be done locally – which excludes the powerships, FSRUs and imported LNG fuel – something like 63% of the remaining costs spent on preparing the ports, berths, connections to the grid and maintenance of the powerships and associated equipment will be the local content. Jacob Mbele: It should be noted that the local content exemption granted by the DTIC for the powerships and FSRUs was on condition that the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the ships is done in South Africa. Over the period of this project, substantial economic benefits arise from this. Yes, the significant majority portions of the Karpowership projects are imported, but they do comply with the requirement that 49% of the local IPP operating entities are South African owned, and that 30% of this local ownership is in Black hands. We must look at ownership wholistically. The Karpowership projects are not simply what one may call “Turkish owned”?

How does the leasing of 1220 MW of imported gas-to-power capacity from Karpowership, and the imported LNG required to operate this at a capacity factor of about 60 to 70% for 20 years, align with a just energy transition towards a low carbon future, that contributes to local industrialisation, manufacturing, localisation, jobs, skills development, reskilling and social development of workers, their families and their communities in the depressed coal mining areas of Mpumalanga and Kwa-Zulu Natal?

Maduna Ngobeni: With the introduction of renewables and battery energy storage, which are not necessarily the cheapest options, we still need to balance the system, and, at the moment, gas comes up as the one of the cheaper options. Once we have FSRUs at the ports, we will have the opportunity to bring in LNG, and we can then start an engagement on how we can utilise these facilities, and the gas, in other sectors of the economy. So, I think this is a good start, with infrastructure that can be used as a stepping-stone for the country. There is talk of running out of gas through the existing pipeline from Mozambique. Perhaps this new infrastructure could be used to feed gas into the pipeline. This was not part of the bid, but it’s something that can be looked at, should the need arise. The new gas supply infrastructure also opens discussions on the possibility of repurposing old Eskom coal-fired power stations to operate on gas, in the areas where there are concerns about the decommissioning of the old coal-fired power plants. From a maintenance perspective, there is also a commitment from Karpowership that all the maintenance of will be done in South Africa, meaning that there will be local job opportunities created during operation. Jacob Mbele: Chris, we also need to compare apples with apples. If we move back a few years, when we started with renewables, there was no local manufacturing industry to speak of. If we are about to start a gas industry in South Africa, we have to appreciate that we’re not going to manufacture everything locally from day one. We’re going to have to start from scratch, and initially obviously rely on international suppliers. Similarly, on the fuel side. Yes, we currently don’t have gas in South Africa. But there are explorations that are happening, and there are findings. It is likely that, in the future, the gas for these powerships will come from local fields. When local gas becomes available, I can see a situation where this local gas will become the cheapest option, because it will be sourced closest to where it will be required and used. So, we should not look at this with a static frame, but in a broader sense.

How does the procurement of energy from 1220 MW of gas-to-power from Karpowership, operating at a capacity factor of about 60 to 70% for 20 years, align with South Africa’s climate change commitments in terms of the Paris Agreement, and South Africa’s nationally determined contribution in respect of carbon emissions? Is the DMRE tying the hands of the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries at COP 26, and prejudicing other carbon emitting industries in South Africa?