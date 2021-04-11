21 reasons why Eskom suspended its procurement boss

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter recently submitted an affidavit to Parliament responding to allegations of racism against him by suspended chief procurement officer, Solly Tshitangano.

Tshitangano has claimed that De Ruyter abused his power and subverted protocols in critical developments on the Eskom board, including with employee appointments and the awarding of supplier contracts.

De Ruyter’s affidavit rejected the claims with fervour. He also expressed frustration at having to spend energy on dealing with frivolous allegations.

“This kind of spurious and defamatory accusation does not justify the enormous time and resources wasted in dealing with it.”

“In effect, a simple and straightforward operational issue dealing with underperformance has been elevated to Parliamentary level,” De Ruyter stated.

“Mr Tshitangano’s allegations are entirely without merit and appear to be an attempt to subvert Eskom’s internal disciplinary process.”

De Ruyter said if Tshitangano was of the view that his suspension, or the disciplinary proceedings against him, were improper or linked in any way to his allegations, he was entitled to raise such an argument in Eskom’s disciplinary proceedings, or before a court.

He claimed Tshitangano’s allegations seriously undermined morale in Eskom, while the company sought to establish a culture of high-performance.

Eskom has launched its own investigation into Tshitangano’s claims, the findings of which it will have to provide to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) by early July.

21 charges listed

As part of his submission, De Ruyter listed 21 charges brought against Tshitangano as part of his disciplinary proceedings.

Many of these charges relate to Tshitangano’s apparent inability to stop dealings with Econ Oil, a former fuel supplier to Eskom.

An forensic investigation by law firm Bowmans has recommended that Eskom cease dealings with Econ.

According to a report from Bloomberg, citing a copy of Bowman’s report, Econ secured had secured deals worth R15-billion to provide Eskom with fuel at inflated prices by paying inducements, including donations to the ANC.

This was supposedly facilitated by Thandi Marah, then senior manager of business enablement at Eskom, who interfered in the utility’s tender processes.

Econ Oil’s sole director Nothemba Mlonzi allegedly made payments requested by Marah, including a R100,000 contribution to the ANC’s 2014 election campaign.

Despite these findings, Tshitangano had continued to approve and facilitate contracts with Econ to the combined value of R8 billion, De Ruyter has claimed.

According to De Ruyter, the suspended CPO stands accused of: