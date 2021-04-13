Eskom implements Stage 2 load-shedding

Eskom has announced it will implement Stage 2 load-shedding on Tuesday night due to a shortage of generation capacity.

“Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 21:00 tonight until 05:00 in the morning,” the utility stated.

Eskom said load-shedding was necessary due to reduced generation capacity caused by the return to service of three generation units being delayed, in addition to another three units tripping during the day.

Units at the Kriel, Medupi, and the Duvha power stations experienced delays in return to service, while a generation unit each at the Tutuka and Kendal Power Stations tripped, and a single Komati unit was forced down,” Eskom stated.

This load-shedding was further required to manage and preserve the emergency generation reserves, it stated.

The utility said it was working hard to return these units to service as soon as possible, and would keep the public informed on any signifiant changes in the power system status.

“We currently have 4,775MW on planned maintenance, while another 12,699MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns and delays,” Eskom said.

Eskom once again reiterated that it needed to implement reliability maintenance during this period, and as such the system would continue to be constrained, with the possibility of load-shedding remaining elevated.

It requested the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remained vulnerable and unpredictable.