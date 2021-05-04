R1.4 billion in assets seized from former Eskom executives

The North Gauteng High Court has awarded the the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) a restraint order valued at R1.4 billion against former Eskom executives and former Tubular Construction Projects contractors.

The preservation order was granted in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act and served and enforced on all the accused in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and Limpopo earlier on Tuesday 4 May.

The order was served against the following persons and entities:

France Hlakudi – former Eskom senior manager for Capital Contracts

Abram Masango – former Eskom group executive for Group Capital

Antonio Trindade – former Tubular Construction Projects CEO

Michael Lomas – former Tubular Holdings Executive Advisor

Maphoko Kgomoeswana – businessman

Six companies owned by these individuals.

In addition, their spouses’ assets and their family trusts were included in the restraint order.

Hlakudi, Trindade, Masango, Maphoko, and Lomas face charges of fraud, and corruption, while Kgomoeswana faces an additional charge of money laundering.

“The freezing order prohibits them from dealing in any manner with any of their realisable property,” the NPA said.

The order comes after curator Trevor Hill did an inventory of all the affected assets which have been restrained pending the outcome of the criminal trial.

The NPA said criminal matter is scheduled to be back in court on 1 June 2021.

Lomas, a resident of the United Kingdom, was arrested last month and appeared in court in London on the charges he is facing in South Africa.

“The process of his extradition back to the country started last month and this matter will return to the London Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 20 May 2021 for case management,” the NPA added.

