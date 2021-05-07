SIU to freeze R11 million in Eskom exec’s bank account

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) was granted an order to freeze R11 million held in a bank account linked to Eskom senior manager, Petrus Mazibuko.

Mazibuko, who is senior manager for coal operations at Eskom, received unauthorized gratification from two Eskom suppliers through a bank account held by Thephunokhetja Projects.

The SIU has successfully instituted civil proceedings in the Special Tribunal to freeze funds in Mazibuko’s account.

The Special Tribunal has granted the SIU an interim order pending the argument and determination for final forfeiture.

As part of the SIU’s investigation, it obtained the bank statements as well as the account opening documents from the First National Bank.

“The documents show that Petrus Mazibuko and Shadrack Mazibuko, are the signatories to the bank account,” the SIU said.

“There was no evidence or explanation that the funds held in Thephunokhetja Projects bank account were anything other than ‘unauthorized gratification’.”

The order prohibits Petrus Mazibuko and Shadrack Mazibuko from dealing with the funds held in the bank account.

“The SIU investigation also revealed that Petrus Mazibuko has not obtained any written authority to do work outside of his Eskom employment, or to receive any remuneration in addition to his Eskom salary,” the SIU said.

This is a violation of Eskom’s conflict of interest policy requiring all employees to annually disclose their interests.

This evidence, as required by SIU Act, was referred to Eskom to suspend Mazibuko pending the finalization of investigation.

The SIU said its investigations into the affairs of Eskom are continuing.

“Where criminal conduct is uncovered during investigations, the SIU will bring the matter to the attention of Hawks, as well as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action,” it said.