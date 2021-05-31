Stage 2 load-shedding strikes again as cold front hits

Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding from late Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning due to a combination of increased electricity demand and a higher number of generating units breaking down.

The utility will start load-shedding on stage 2 from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 tomorrow morning.

“This load-shedding has been caused by the higher demand as a result of the cold front setting in much earlier than expected, as well as high breakdowns of generation units,” Eskom stated.

“Breakdowns currently total 14,560MW of capacity, while another 2,300MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.”

Eskom appealed to the public to reduce electricity usage to assist in getting through generation capacity constraints.

The utility said that some generation units were expected to return to service on Monday evening, which would help ease the strain.

“This, however, is not sufficient to eliminate the high probability of load-shedding for the rest of the week,” it added.

Consecutive days of supply shortage

The latest round of load-shedding comes as Eskom’s evening peak feedback stats showed it had a shortage of available generation capacity over the weekend.

On Sunday evening, peak demand in the country reached 30,375MW, while Eskom only had 29,604MW of capacity available. This followed Saturday’s deficit of around 100MW.

On both days, Eskom relied on renewable generation from IPPs and emergency open-cycle gas turbines to make up for the shortage and avoid load-shedding.

For Sunday, it also had to make use of 450MW of interruptible load supply to keep the lights on.

The tweet below from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha shows the evening peak stats for Sunday night.

Evening Peak Feedback 30/05/2021 @ 18:20

Total demand: 30 375MW

Interruptible Load Supply: 450MW

Eskom OCGT’s Utilised: 14

IPP OCGT’s Utilised: 6

Renewable Generation: 670MW (Wind 488MW, CSP 182MW)@Eskom_SA Available Generation Capacity: 29 406MW@EskomSpokesper1 — SikonathiMantshantsh (@SikonathiM) May 30, 2021

