More stage 2 load-shedding – Get ready to be cold in the dark

Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday morning due to further unit breakdowns at several power stations over the last 24 hours.

“Eskom regrets to inform the public that Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented starting at 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 tomorrow morning,” the utility stated.

Further electricity generating units at Kriel, Arnot, Majuba, and Tutuka power stations had broken down over the past 24 hours, while there were also delays in returning units to service at the Duvha and Tutuka plants.

“Breakdowns currently total 15,360MW of capacity, while another 1,580MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance,” Eskom stated.

The utility added that load-shedding would assist to replenish emergency generation reserves, which it said were used extensively over the pasty three weeks to avoid load-shedding during the day.

“Some generation units are expected to return to service starting this evening, which would help ease the strain,” Eskom added.

More load-shedding this winter

The utility warned that while a generation unit each at Kusile and Arnot had been returned to service during this period, this was not sufficient to eliminate load-shedding for the rest of the week.

“The generation supply constraints will likely persist throughout the winter demand period, which increases the likelihood of further load-shedding,” Eskom stated.

Eskom appealed to the public to lower electricity consumption to assist the country in getting through its capacity constraints.