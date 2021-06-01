Stage 2 load-shedding for the rest of the week

Eskom will resume stage 2 load-shedding from Wednesday morning until the end of the week due to further unit breakdowns on Tuesday, as well as the depletion of emergency generation reserves.

The current round of stage 2 load-shedding will last until 05:00 on Wednesday morning, after which load-shedding will start again at 10:00 and continue until 22:00 on Friday.

Eskom blamed the need to implement load-shedding on further breakdowns of generating units at Majuba and Arnot power stations today, as well as delays in returning units to service at Arnot and Tutuka power stations.

This comes after it had reported more breakdowns at Kriel, Arnot, Majuba, and Tutuka earlier on Tuesday.

“Breakdowns currently total 13,601MW of capacity, while another 1,330MW is unavailable due to maintenance,” the utility said on Tuesday night.

Eskom added that emergency generation reserves had been used extensively in the past days to avoid load-shedding during the day.

This has resulted in these being depleted, reducing available capacity.

“It is therefore necessary to implement load-shedding continuously until Friday 22:00 in order to replenish emergency reserves,” Eskom stated.

Cold snap hits

This new round of load-shedding comes as South Africa is in the midst of what the South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecasted would be the coldest week of 2021 yet.

This was the result of a cold front moving over eastern parts of the country on Sunday, sustained by a cut-off low pressure system developing over the country’s south-eastern parts.

The SAWS warned that adverse weather can be expected over the first three days of the week, with cold temperatures expected to last into the weekend.

Snowfall of 15cm has been forecasted for Lesotho and the Drakensberg mountains in the Eastern Cape, in addition to heavy rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal.

Johannesburg residents can expect minimum temperatures of 2°C on Thursday and Friday, while Pretoria will see a minimum of 4°C.