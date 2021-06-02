Cheap ways to protect against load-shedding

There are several ways to ensure you are able to keep your household electrified during load-shedding, including generators, backup batteries, and going completely off-grid with solar power.

Eskom announced on Tuesday night that it would be implementing stage 2 load-shedding for the rest of the week, and only expects it to end at 22:00 on Friday evening.

This latest round of load-shedding came just as South Africa entered a cold snap, with the South African Weather Service forecasting that it would be the coldest week of 2021 to-date.

The power utility also warned in May that South Africans should expect ongoing load-shedding throughout winter during the evening peak period — from 17:00 to 22:00.

This warning was in-line with Eskom’s previous comments that people should expect load-shedding to be a reality for the better part of the year.

Eskom said that it expects some improvements from September 2021, but even then load-shedding will not be completely eliminated.

With load-shedding occurring so frequently, some South Africans have opted to install battery backup systems that can power their whole home or even go completely off-grid.

Such systems are expensive, though, and there are far cheaper ways to deal with load-shedding. Here are some ways you can beat load-shedding on a budget.

Ryobi 650kVA 2 Stroke Petrol Generator — R2,350 (Builder’s)

Gentech 3.2kVA Diesel Generator — R19,900 (Leroy Merlin)

Powertraveller Powergorilla 24Ah Power Bank — R4,484 (RS Components)

ifatel 10400mAh Power Bank — R299 (GeeWiz)

Ellies 720W / 1200VA Inverter Kit with Trolley — R6,999 (Makro)

64000mAh AC Inverter Laptop Power Bank — R3,995 (GeeWiz)

Ratel 418 Micro DC-to-DC uninterruptible power supply — R776 (Sinetech)

PowerHex Compact Backup System with Gel/AGM battery — R14,375 (Sinetech)

Eurolux Mini LED Touch Lamp — R49 (Makro)

Gdlite Solar Lighting System 8017 — R300 (Takealot)

Ecco – LED Light with Remote Control — R108 (Takealot)

