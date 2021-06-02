Cheap ways to protect against load-shedding

There are several ways to ensure you are able to keep your household electrified during load-shedding, including generators, backup batteries, and going completely off-grid with solar power.
Eskom announced on Tuesday night that it would be implementing stage 2 load-shedding for the rest of the week, and only expects it to end at 22:00 on Friday evening.
This latest round of load-shedding came just as South Africa entered a cold snap, with the South African Weather Service forecasting that it would be the coldest week of 2021 to-date.
The power utility also warned in May that South Africans should expect ongoing load-shedding throughout winter during the evening peak period — from 17:00 to 22:00.
This warning was in-line with Eskom’s previous comments that people should expect load-shedding to be a reality for the better part of the year.
Eskom said that it expects some improvements from September 2021, but even then load-shedding will not be completely eliminated.
With load-shedding occurring so frequently, some South Africans have opted to install battery backup systems that can power their whole home or even go completely off-grid.
Such systems are expensive, though, and there are far cheaper ways to deal with load-shedding. Here are some ways you can beat load-shedding on a budget.
