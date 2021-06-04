Koeberg nuclear power station manager suspended

Eskom has suspended the general manager of its Koeberg nuclear power station for performance-related issues.

The utility said investigations were being conducted into why Koeberg Unit 1 had not been brought back online since suffering an outage in January.

The unit is one of Eskom’s biggest, with a capacity of 900MW, and could have assisted in reducing the depth of load-shedding had it returned to service as planned.

“Eskom leadership has been concerned with outage performance at Koeberg nuclear power plant, and the recent outage on Unit 1 has again been plagued with delays resulting in significant slippage on the return to service date,” Eskom said.

The utility said that Eskom’s Chief Nuclear Officer Riedewaan Bakardien would oversee all the operations of the power station while the investigation was being conducted.

Not related to safety

Eskom stated that there were no nuclear safety concerns at Koeberg, and if needed the required time would be taken to complete all the outstanding work-scope before returning unit 1 to the grid.

It currently plans to return the unit to service during the third week of June.

“Eskom leadership and the board encourage Koeberg staff to continue to focus on the remaining outage work and safely returning Unit 1 as soon as possible, as it is an essential part of the national fleet of generating assets,” the utility concluded.

