Bad news about load-shedding this week

Eskom will resume load-shedding on Wednesday morning until Sunday night due to delays in generating units returning to service, as well as the depletion of emergency generation reserves.

The power utility stated that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 10:00 this morning until 22:00 on Sunday night.

“Due to the continued delays in returning generation units to service at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg power stations, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 10:00 today until 22:00 on Sunday night,” Eskom said.

“In addition, these constraints have been exacerbated by the high winter demand throughout the day over the past few days as brought about by the colder temperatures,” it added.

As of 6:00 on Wednesday, breakdowns stood at 13,752MW of capacity, while a further 1,273MW was out due to planned maintenance.

While this is a significant recovery from the 15,498MW in unexpected breakdowns experienced late yesterday afternoon, Eskom’s emergency generation reserves now need to be replenished after being used extensively in the past days to avoid load-shedding during the day.

“It is therefore necessary to implement load-shedding continuously in order to replenish the emergency reserves.”