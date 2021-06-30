South African electricity prices increase tomorrow — how much more you will pay

Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban residents will pay between 13.48% and 14.59% more for electricity from 1 July.

These price hikes follow the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (Nersa’s) approval of Eskom tariff increase to direct customers and municipalities.

Eskom will implement an average tariff increase of 17.80% to electricity supplied to municipalities on 1 July 2021. Eskom’s direct customers will pay 15.06%.

The municipal price increase will filter down to consumers immediately in the form of higher retail prices. The increase will, however, be lower than Eskom’s hikes.

The electricity price increase from each municipality is based on their approved budgets and is slightly lower than Eskom’s increase.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said they have been able to cap their tariff increases at the lowest percentage in five years.

“Despite all the challenges, we have tried to keep the increases to affordable levels considering the tough economic climate facing our residents,” Kaunda said.

The City of Johannesburg’s finance MMC Jolidee Matongo said that the price increase was in line with concerns raised by members of the public around affordability.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on lives and livelihoods of Johannesburg residents,” he said.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato highlighted that their price increase of 13.48% was much lower than the Eskom tariff hike.

The table below provides an overview of the electricity price hikes which kick in tomorrow.