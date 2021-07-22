Welcome to Stage 2 load-shedding and Level 4 lockdown

Eskom announced that stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented from 16:00 until 21:00 tonight due to a shortage of generation capacity.

“Eskom regrets to inform the public that due to shortage of generation capacity, coupled with the severely cold weather in parts of the country, Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented,” the power utility stated

“Unfortunately, a generation unit each at Tutuka and Medupi Power Stations were forced offline this afternoon, increasing the capacity constraints on the power system,” Eskom said.

“Further, a unit each at Medupi and Tutuka that were expected to return to service this afternoon have now been delayed, further contributing to the shortages.”

Eskom said that breakdowns currently total 14,137MW while planned maintenance is 2,924MW of capacity.

“Eskom regrets the inconvenience caused by these power constraints, and would like to urge the public to reduce the usage of electricity in order to help ease the pressure on the power system, and will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the performance of the system.”

The announcement of stage 2 load-shedding comes after Eskom warned earlier today that it may have to resort to rotational power cuts on short notice.