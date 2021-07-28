Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter tests positive for Covid-19

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter has tested positive for Covid-19.

The utility’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha told MyBroadband that the 52-year-old De Ruyter tested positive for the virus last week.

Mantshahsa said that the CEO was fine and has not experienced any complications from the infection.

De Ruyter has been working from home since testing positive and had to withdraw from a conference in which he was set to participate on Tuesday.

It is still unclear if De Ruyter will speak at a virtual conference of the Kairos Network on Thursday.

The CEO earlier this week responded to questions from MyBroadband about his home’s backup power solution for load-shedding.

The news about De Ruyter comes after two former Eskom executives died from Covid-19 in the last two months.

Jabu Mabuza, who was renowned as a businessman and served on Eskom’s board of directors between January 2018 and January 2020, passed away on 16 June 2021 at the age of 63.

During his last months at the utility, Mabuza served as Eskom chairperson and acting CEO following the departure of former Group CEO Phakamani Hadebe.

Almost one month after Mabuza’s passing, Dr Ben Ngubane, who was Eskom board chairperson between March 2015 and June 2017, died of Covid-19 at the age of 79 after being admitted to Melomed Richard Bay private hospital.

Ngubane previously also held various positions in government, including as KwaZulu-Natal health MEC, South Africa’s ambassador to Japan, and minister of arts and culture.

He also served on the SABC board and at the Land Bank.