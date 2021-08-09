Explosion at Medupi

Eskom has issued a statement saying there was an exposition Medupi Power Station on Sunday night which caused Unit 5 to trip.

The explosion took place at 22:50 on the Unit 4 generator at Medupi, Eskom said.

No injuries have been reported, and all employees and contractors have been accounted for.

“Emergency services attended to seven colleagues requiring treatment for shock,” Eskom said.

Eskom said it would continue to provide support to the employees who might have been affected by the incident through its Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).

Unit 4 was on a short-term outage since 6 August, when the incident occurred, and all work on the unit was suspended with immediate effect.

It included the suspension of all permits to work on the plant until further notice.

The area was secured and once it has been cleared by the Fire Chief and resident engineers.

“Inspections and assessments will begin to determine the cause of the incident and extent of the damage caused,” Eskom said.

Preparation for the return to service of Medupi Unit 5 is currently in progress.

“Investigations are underway into the cause of the incident, and Eskom will update the public on developments, as well as to what extent this unfortunate incident will impact the national electricity grid,” Eskom said.

