Bad news about private power generation

South Africa’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Gwede Mantashe, has still not published an amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act that will allow individuals and businesses to install up to 100MW of private power generation without a licence.

On 10 June 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the threshold for licencing private power generation with the national energy regulator (Nersa) would be lifted from 1MW to 100MW.

“We are today announcing a significant new step in further reforming our electricity sector towards achieving a stable and secure supply of energy,” Ramaphosa said at the time.

The president stated the increase to the embedded generating capacity threshold would be a crucial response to the energy crisis facing the country.

“This decision reflects our determination to take the necessary action to achieve energy security and reduce the impact of load-shedding on businesses and households across the country.”

Ramaphosa said that the final version of the amended schedule 2 would be published within “the next 60 days”.

As pointed out by energy policy advisor and investment specialist Anton Eberhard, this means the deadline is today — Tuesday, 10 August.

By the time of publication, no gazette containing the amendment had been published by the department.

The 60 days given by President @CyrilRamaphosa to energy minister @GwedeMantashe1 to publish “a final version of the amendment to Schedule 2” of the Electricity Regulation Act to exempt power projects up to 100MW from NERSA licensing expires today.

Nothing published. pic.twitter.com/L4fkIiiH7S — Anton Eberhard (@AntonEberhard) August 10, 2021

According to energy expert Chris Yelland, Nersa confirmed that a further “expedited public consultation process” would be undertaken before the amended regulations are gazetted.

Yelland said the publication of the final regulations was therefore unlikely to happen before the middle of September 2021.

Until the amended schedule is published, a licence from Nersa will still be required to install private power generation above 1MW.

.@NERSA_ZA has confirmed it will be conducting a further “expedited public consultation process” before the final amended Schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act is gazetted lifting the threshold above which an electricity generation licence is required from 1 MW to 100 MW. pic.twitter.com/i7IEvmZAfr — Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) August 8, 2021

The Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham has slammed Mantashe for these delays.

“Delays to this amendment mean that the South African economy is further hamstrung by a recalcitrant minister and government. It means that investment is proscribed and job creation hindered,” Mileham said.

“It means that South Africa’s citizens continue to be subjected to the threat of rolling blackouts arising from a dysfunctional and failing Eskom monopoly.”

Mileham wants Mantashe and Nersa to answer why consultation had not taken place in the months since Rampahosa’s announcement and why Nersa was only embarking on public participation now.

Energy experts and economists praised Ramaphosa’s announcement at the time.

Intellidex’s capital market investments head Peter Attard Montalto previously estimated the changes could see further investments of R100 billion and 15,000MW in private generating capacity.

Many major firms and entities are investing or looking into private power provision, including mines and municipalities.

Private healthcare and hospital company Mediclinic has also signed a 12-year power purchase agreement with Moshesh Partners.

The deal will see Mediclinic reduce its electricity bill by getting power from solar PV systems installed at its hospital sites.