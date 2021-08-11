Eskom managers suspended for alleged misconduct

Seven managers at Tutuka power station have been placed on precautionary suspension pending a disciplinary process into alleged misconduct.

These suspensions came after Eskom noted possible acts of continued gross negligence in the performance of duties.

These managers are investigated for failing to perform job outputs as per their job descriptions, leading to poor plant performance.

“The recent load shedding was not a factor in the decision to suspend the managers,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha told MyBroadband.

The Tutuka power station is located between Standerton and Bethal in Mpumalanga and employs around 850 employees.

Tutuka consists of six 609MW units at an installed capacity of 3,654MW. It is an important link in the 765kV extra-high-voltage transmission system connecting Mpumalanga, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

These are not the only recent suspensions at South African power stations.

This week, Eskom placed the employees responsible for managing and executing the work that resulted in an explosion at the Medupi power station on precautionary suspension.

Commenting on these suspensions, Mantshantsha told MyBroadband performance management is an integral component of normal management processes for all levels of staff.

These management processes are based on clear job descriptions, performance criteria and expectations.

“Just as excellent performance and exceeding of targets leads to recognition, poor performance, especially instances such as for gross negligence, is met with sanction which may include suspension and disciplinary action,” he said.

