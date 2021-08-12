Good news about electricity self-generation in South Africa

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, has published an intended amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act which allows private individuals and businesses to generate up to 100MW of electricity without a licence from the national energy regulator, Nersa.

The gazetting of the intended regulations comes two days after the deadline originally given by President Cyril Ramaphosa during a special address to the nation on 12 June 2021.

Ramaphosa said that government would lift the threshold for licensing private power generation with Nersa from 1MW to 100MW, a decision that drew widespread praise from energy analysts and corporate South Africa.

Experts argued that the lifting of the threshold will enable businesses and communities hamstrung by load-shedding to reduce their dependency on Eskom’s grid.

It is also regarded as an important step in helping the power utility maintain a stable electricity supply as it attends to ageing infrastructure and works to add new generation to the grid.

With the publication of these regulations, private power facilities of up to 100MW no longer require licensing but must still be registered with the regulator, and must meet all the conditions of the relevant code.

The new regulation states:

The operation of a generation facility with or without energy storage, with a capacity of no more than 100 MW with a Point of Connection on the transmission or distribution power system, in circumstances where: The generation facility is operated to supply electricity to an end-use customer and there is no wheeling of that electricity;

The generation facility is operated to supply electricity to an end-use customer by wheeling; and the generator has entered into a connection agreement with the holder of the transmission or distribution licence in respect of the power system over which the electricity is to be wheeled;

The generation facility does not export nor imports any electricity onto or from the transmission or distribution power system.

Another notable amendment now also allows for the installation of standby or backup generation to provide electricity during supply interruptions without a licence or registration with Nersa.

In addition, private generation capacity of up to 100kW is exempted from a licence or registration, provided that the facility complies with the Distribution and Transmission Code and has a Point of Connection.

The publication of the regulations was not expected until September after energy expert Chris Yelland confirmed that Nersa said a further “expedited public consultation process” would still need to be undertaken.

Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham slammed Mantashe for the delay in the publication, asking that the minister and Nersa explain why the consultation had not taken place in the months since Ramaphosa’s announcement.

