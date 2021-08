Eskom is hiring — with many jobs in the Western Cape

Eskom is one of South Africa’s largest technical skills employers, with nearly 45,000 employees across the country.

Eskom was established in 1923 as the Electricity Supply Commission—ESCOM—by the South African government in terms of the Electricity Act.

The coal-fired Congella Power Station in Durban and Salt River Power Station in Cape Town, both completed in 1928, were the first power stations built by Eskom.

The power utility significantly ramped up its capacity to keep up with rapid economic growth in the sixties and seventies.

From 1960 to 1990, Eskom increased its installed power production capacity from 4,000MW to 40,000MW.

Eskom became one of the world’s leading electricity companies and supplied more than half the electricity in Africa by the end of 1990.

It was also highly efficient. In its 1994 annual report, it promoted that it was the world’s lowest-cost producer of electricity.

In December 2001, Eskom was presented with the Power Company of the Year Award at the Global Energy Awards ceremony held in New York.

Over the last two decades, the company faced challenges because of corruption and mismanagement, but it remains a sought after employer in South Africa.

Over the last 15 years, Eskom consistently featured as one of the top job searches in South Africa.

While Eskom is currently reducing the number of employees to create a more streamlined company and reduce costs, it continues to recruit important skills.

It also continues to develop learners in its skills pipeline and train employees to enhance its human capital.

The company is currently looking to recruit new employees, especially at the Koeberg nuclear power plant in the Western Cape.

The table below provides an overview of the positions and skills which Eskom is currently recruiting for. All the positions can be viewed here.

Eskom Advertised Jobs Name Department Province Officer Compliance Megawatt Park Group Insurance Gauteng Principal Technical Official CNC Zonkizizwe X1 Dunnottar X1 Katlehong X2New Maintenance & Operations Gauteng Senior Advisor Master Data Management (Transmission) Megawatt Park Procurement Gauteng Manager Support Services Works ERI Production Works Gauteng Middle Manager Security National Control(Finance) Megawatt Park Security National Control Gauteng Senior Project Leader (Rosherville) ERI Spares Logistics Gauteng PPM Manager Ekurhuleni (Distribution) Gauteng, RoshervilleNew Specialised Maintenance and Support Gauteng Assistant Officer Info Architecture(Group IT) Megawatt Park Strategy Execution and Architecture Gauteng Chief Engineer (Risk and Sustainability Division) Rosherville, Gauteng Technology Strategy and Research Management Gauteng Senior Plant Operator Chemistry x1 (Generation) Matimba Power Station Engineering (Chemistry) Limpopo Engineer Prof Engineer (Design and Specification) X2 Generation_Medupi Power Station Engineering (Design and Specification) Limpopo Engineer Prof Engineer (Electrical) X1 (Generation) Medupi Power Station Engineering (Electrical) Limpopo Senior Engineer Prof Engineer (Boiler) X1 Generation Medupi Power Station Engineering Boiler Limpopo Engineer Prof Engineer (Boiler) X2 Generation_ Medupi Power Station Engineering Boiler Limpopo Engineer Prof Engineer (Process) X1 (Generation) Medupi Power Station Engineering Process and Reliability Limpopo Turbine Plant Manager (Matimba) ERI New Maintenance Limpopo Senior Engineer Civil Design Re Advert (Generation) Tutuka Power Station Civil Engineering Mpumalanga Snr Technician (Generation Division) Grootvlei Power StationNew Coal Mpumalanga Manager Coal (Generation Division) Kusile Power Station Coal Mpumalanga Middle Manager Compliance (Generation) Grootvlei Power StationNew Compliance Mpumalanga Re Advert,Engineer Prof Engineering (Electrical) X 2(Generation)Kusile Power Station Electrical Mpumalanga Senior Supervisor Tech Chemistry x 2(Generation) Grootvlei Power Station Engineering Mpumalanga Manager Auxiliary Engineering (Generation) Grootvlei Power Station Engineering Mpumalanga Engineer Prof Engineering x 3 (Electrical, Auxiliary and Turbine) Generation Engineering Mpumalanga Engineer Prof Engineering Re advert x8 (Generation) Camden Power Station Engineering Mpumalanga Senior Engineer Prof Engineering Re advert (Generation) Camden Power StationNew Engineering (Civil) Mpumalanga Environmental Management Officer (Generation Division) Grootvlei Power StationNew Environmental Mpumalanga Senior Supervisor Tech Maintenance x 2 (Generation) Grootvlei Power Station Maintenance Mpumalanga Senior Supervisor Non Tech Warehousing (Generation) Grootvlei Power Station Maintenance Mpumalanga Manager Work Management (Generation) Grootvlei Power Station Maintenance Mpumalanga Manager Mechanical Boiler Aux and Turbine Manager Re Advert (Generation)Tutuka Power Station Maintenance Mpumalanga Manager Mechanical Boiler Aux and Turbine Manager Re Advert(Generation)Tutuka Power Station Maintenance Mpumalanga Officer Local Control (Generation Division) Kusile Power StationNew Operating Mpumalanga Senior Technician Ops Support x2 (Generation) Arnot Power StationNew Operational Support Mpumalanga Security Officer Operations (Primary Energy Division) x 1 Primary Energy Mpumalanga Occupational Hygienist Re Advert(Generation)Tutuka Power StationNew Risk and Assurance Mpumalanga Safety Risk Officer (Generation) Grootvlei Power StationNew Risk and Assurance Mpumalanga Assistant Officer Security (Generation) Grootvlei Power StationNew Risk and Assurance Mpumalanga Risk and Assurance Manager (Generation) Grootvlei Power Station Risk and Assurance Mpumalanga SHE Officer (Kusile Power Station) ERI SHEQ Mpumalanga Snr Engineer Prof Engineering Support (Distribution Division) Kimberley Maintenance & Operations Northern Cape Middle Manager Network Operations (Distribution Division) Kimberley Maintenance & Operations Northern Cape Senior Advisor Projects (Contracts) Business Support (Generation) Koeberg NPS Business Support Western Cape Senior Technician Chemistry x 2 Chemistry (Generation) Koeberg NPS Chemistry Western Cape Technician Chemistry (Generation) Koeberg Nuclear Power Station Chemistry Western Cape Officer Management Accounting (Finance) Generation Koeberg NPSNew Finance Western Cape Senior Technician Nuclear x1 ISED (Generation) Koeberg NPS ISED Western Cape Technician (E and S) (Generation) Koeberg NPSNew Maintenance Western Cape Artisan x2 (MMS) Maintenance (Generation) Koeberg NPSNew Maintenance Western Cape Technician X1 Electrical Maintenance Services (EMS) Maintenance (Generation) Koeberg NPS Maintenance Western Cape Senior Technician (MSS) (Generation) Koeberg NPS Maintenance Western Cape Site Cataloguer (Assistant Officer Cataloguing) x1 Nuclear Commercial Generation Koeberg NPS Nuclear Commercial Western Cape MRP Controller (Materials Planner) (Generation) Koeberg OU Nuclear Commercial Western Cape Senior Store Person x4 (Generation) Koeberg NPS Nuclear Commercial Western Cape Engineer Prof Engineering x 2 Civil (Structural) Nuclear Engineering (Generation) Koeberg NPS Nuclear Engineering Western Cape Engineer Prof Engineering x 2 (Mechanical) Nuclear Engineering (Generation) Koeberg NPS Nuclear Engineering Western Cape Prof Engineering x 3 (Elec light current C and I) Nuclear Engineering (Generation) Koeberg NPS Nuclear Engineering Western Cape Project Leader Project Management x3 (Generation) Nuclear OUNew Nuclear Project Management Western Cape Chief Technologist (Generation) Nuclear Operating Unit Nuclear Safety Assurance Western Cape Assistant Officer (Crime Risk) (Generation) Koeberg NPSNew Nuclear Services Western Cape Officer Security Business Intelligence Risk Management Nuclear Services Security (Generation) Koeberg NPS Nuclear Services Western Cape Environmental Management Officer (Environmental Officer) X1 (Generation) Koeberg NPS Nuclear Services Western Cape Officer Fire Risk Management (Training) x1 Nuclear Services (Fire Risk) Nuclear Services (Fire Risk) Western Cape Assistant Officer Fire Risk Management (Generation) Koeberg NPS Nuclear Services (Fire Risk) Western Cape Snr Supervisor Nuclear Training x1 (NLO) Nuclear Training, Operator Training Group Nuclear Training Western Cape Officer Nuclear Training (Operating) Education, Training and Development Practitioner (Generation) Koeberg NPS Nuclear Training Western Cape Officer Nuclear Training (Rigging) (Generation) Koeberg NPS Nuclear Training Western Cape Officer Nuclear Training (Education, Training and Development) (Generation) Koeberg NPS Nuclear Training, Training Material Group Western Cape Officer Nuclear Training (Mechanical Maintenance) (Generation) Koeberg NPS Nuclear Training, Training Material Group Western Cape Manager Operating Support x1( Generation Division) Palmiet Power Station Operating Western Cape Snr Advisor Nuclear Training (SRO Instructor) X1 Generation Koeberg NPS Plant Training Western Cape Manager Nuclear Training x1 Plant Training (Generation) Koeberg NPS Plant Training Western Cape Instructor Nuclear Training (Security) x 1 Plant Training (Generation) Koeberg NPS Plant Training Western Cape Instructor Nuclear Training (Legislative) x 1 Plant Training (Generation) Koeberg NPS Plant Training Western Cape Senior Official Tech Radiation and Protection x3 Radwaste Generation Koeberg NPSNew Radiation Protection (Radwaste section) Western Cape Senior Advisor Projects x 2 Work Management (Generation) Koeberg NPS Work Management Western Cape Assistant Officer Tender Management X4(Finance)Witbank and Limpopo Risk and Governance Various

